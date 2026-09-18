Airline says Dubai schedule could change depending on developments in the Middle East
Dubai: Air Astana will resume scheduled flights to Dubai from its two main hubs in Kazakhstan in early October, restoring services that have been suspended since July because of regional security concerns.
Flights from Almaty will restart on October 1, while services from Astana will resume on October 2, the Kazakh carrier said.
The airline plans to rebuild capacity gradually during October rather than return immediately to its previous schedule.
Air Astana said the Almaty-Dubai route would initially operate four times a week before increasing to 12 weekly services by the end of October. Flights between Astana and Dubai will begin with three services a week and rise to 10 weekly by the end of the month.
Published schedules currently show flight KC897 operating between Almaty and Dubai from October 1, with services arriving at Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport. The route is scheduled to be operated by Boeing 767-300 aircraft during the opening part of October.
The airline said it would continue monitoring developments across the Middle East and could make further changes to its timetable if conditions changed. Passengers would be informed of any schedule adjustments, it said.