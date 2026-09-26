Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia Region, said, “Huawei Cloud is proud to serve as a bridge connecting Chinese and local enterprises, and linking China's ecosystem with the UAE's. Through AI, we empower the intelligent upgrade of industries across the UAE, and with technical support, experience sharing, and joint market expansion, we help both UAE and Chinese companies go global with confidence. Let's connect, innovate, and grow together”.