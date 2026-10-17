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Dubai introduces new guidelines for outdoor ads across the emirate

New ad guidelines aim to align with Dubai's visual and cultural identity

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai sets unified standards for outdoor ads to enhance urban aesthetics
Dubai sets unified standards for outdoor ads to enhance urban aesthetics

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced new guidelines to regulate outdoor advertising across the emirate, setting common standards for advertisements to align with Dubai’s visual identity and urban landscape.

The Advertising Content Regulation Guidelines for the Emirate of Dubai aim to improve advertising quality while encouraging creativity and innovation in design. The framework covers everything from written messages and images to digital displays and interactive advertising.

What do the new advertising guidelines cover?

The guidelines establish standards for different elements of outdoor advertisements, including:

  • Written content and advertising messages

  • Images and logos

  • Animations and promotional displays

  • Interactive advertising elements

Dubai Municipality said the framework is designed to ensure advertisements complement the emirate’s urban environment and preserve its visual and cultural identity.

New standards for digital and AI advertising

The guidelines also take into account advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) used in outdoor advertising.

By introducing unified standards, the municipality aims to keep pace with changing advertising formats while ensuring that creative designs maintain quality and align with Dubai’s identity.

The initiative is intended to make advertising a positive contributor to the city’s visual appeal and urban attractiveness.

How to access Dubai’s advertising guidelines

Businesses and customers seeking further information or wishing to access the Advertising Content Regulation Guidelines for the Emirate of Dubai can contact Dubai Municipality’s call centre on 800900.

Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Municipality

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