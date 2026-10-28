More than 25 government entities join Dubai Police to raise awareness and prevent scams
Dubai: Fraud reports in Dubai declined in 2026 compared with the previous year, with Dubai Police attributing the improvement in part to coordinated awareness efforts involving more than 25 government and semi-government entities under its Be Aware of Fraud campaign.
The announcement was made at the Aware Family Anti-Fraud Forum, organised by the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police Officers Club. The forum coincided with the Year of the Family and Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said combating fraud required proactive policing, public awareness and stronger institutional partnerships.
“Enhancing community security is a shared responsibility that requires institutions and individuals to work together to promote a culture of awareness and prevention. This enables all members of society to recognise fraudulent practices and respond appropriately,” he said.
Lt Gen Al Marri said the results of the campaign demonstrated the value of cooperation between government and semi-government entities in reaching wider sections of society. Dubai Police would continue developing preventive initiatives and partnerships to address emerging security threats, he added.
Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Affairs, said the force had established a dedicated Anti-Fraud Centre two years ago under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief.
The centre was set up to address the growing complexity of fraud and strengthen the force’s ability to detect, investigate and prevent offences.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said it had improved the handling of fraud reports, analysis of criminal patterns, monitoring of suspicious activities and response efficiency, while strengthening coordination with relevant authorities and strategic partners.
“Combating fraud is no longer limited to traditional law enforcement measures. It requires an integrated approach that combines specialised policing, proactive prevention and public awareness,” he said, describing an informed family as the first line of defence against attempted fraud.
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said cooperation with government and semi-government entities had expanded the reach of the #BeAwareofFraud campaign.
The initiative provides practical advice on recognising scams, protecting personal and financial information and reporting suspicious activity through official channels.
The forum featured specialised sessions on evolving fraud techniques and practical prevention measures.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, outlined emerging cybercrime methods, risks associated with modern technologies and safe digital practices to protect personal information.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Anti-Fraud Centre, discussed common fraud methods, warning signs and steps people can take to avoid becoming victims. He stressed that public awareness and prompt reporting were essential to prevention and enforcement.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) also participated, with Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Manager of Cybersecurity, highlighting the importance of protecting digital systems, services and customers.
Dr Jassim Bouasiba, Security Manager in the Cybersecurity Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, addressed institutional cooperation in strengthening cybersecurity awareness and promoting preventive practices across society.
The forum was attended by Lt Gen Al Marri; Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence; Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defence; Omar Bu Shahab, Director General of Dubai Land Department; Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and Faisal bin Sulaitin, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Economic Security Centre.
Also present were Maj Gen Al Shamsi and Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal bin Kreshan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Financial and Administrative Affairs, alongside senior officers, government officials and strategic partners.
The forum concluded with Dubai Police honouring government and semi-government entities and strategic partners for supporting the campaign and helping spread awareness messages.
The force reaffirmed that informed families, institutional cooperation and proactive prevention remained central to protecting the community from increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.