Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, on Saturday announced the launch of the ‘Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta’ contest in collaboration with Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), as part of the inaugural Hatta Festival.

The Festival celebrates Dubai’s Hatta region as a cultural, sports and family destination set in the picturesque mountain terrain.

The campaign was announced by Brand Dubai in partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development.

The competition aims to encourage Festival visitors to document “happy moments” with their families, “unique” natural places, activities and tourist attractions in Hatta region, which is one of the most visited destinations in the world.

Prizes include Dh10,000 for first place, Dh7,000 for second place, and Dh3,000 for third place.

Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary-General, HIPA, said the contest emphasises “the importance of the opportunity for everyone to harness the power of visual storytelling to drive positive change, focusing on the beauty of Hatta region, its heritage and deep-rooted history.”

He added: “Our previous experiences and partnerships with various entities have proven that such events and competitions are beneficial to all parties. Photographers get a chance to win and gain exposure, and the sponsoring entity gains a library of visual assets, and at HIPA we play our role in providing the means for enhancing reach and promotion of the visual assets.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director, Brand Dubai, said: “The competition provides a unique opportunity for professionals and amateurs to compete photographically in documenting these aspects through their creative lenses, providing a platform where festival visitors’ artistic touch tell their stories during their visit to Hatta, with an emphasis on the pivotal role of photography in preserving these beautiful moments and immortalising them.”

She noted that the competition will remain open to Festival visitors until December 31, coinciding with the end of Hatta Festival’s activities, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of Best Photo and Best Video Reel.

Competition terms

Participation is open to all categories, and those interested in winning must first take a photo or video and then upload it to their personal Instagram account, making sure to first follow @HIPAAE and @BrandDubai accounts and then use #Hattafestival_HIPA to tag HIPA and Brand Dubai accounts on Instagram.

Contestants can submit any number of photos. As for the most beautiful video contest, the Reel video must be between 30 to 60 seconds long. Participants can also re-share a previous photo or video on their accounts using the above hashtag.

Daily activities

The Hatta Festival opens its doors daily from 3pm until 9pm on weekdays, and from 10am until 10pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Visitors can enjoy traditional performances, light shows, and savour Emirati cuisine among Hatta’s mountains, historical and archaeological sites, in addition to dozens of cultural, sports and entertainment activities.

#DubaiDestinations

The seasonal '#DubaiDestinations' is a campaign launched by Dubai Media Council under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in cooperation with a large group of government and semi-government departments, institutions and private sector entities in Dubai, with participation from Dubai’s creative community.

#DubaiDestinations has kicked off its new winter season organised by Brand Dubai, to provide citizens, residents and visitors with information enabling them to embark on a winter vacation in Dubai.

The campaign aims to promote Dubai’s major attractions, including events and activities during the winter season, to acquaint Dubai’s community and visitors from inside and outside the country with various locations and destinations that can be visited during the coming months.