Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday visited DEWA’s upcoming hydroelectric plant in Hatta. During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the progress of the project, which is the first of its kind in the GCC region.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai’s commitment to implementing strategic initiatives to expand sustainable infrastructure and consolidate Dubai’s eminent position as a green economy hub, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai’s qualitative achievements in the clean energy sector, and its ability to transform innovative ideas into giant national projects, embody Dubai’s spirit of leadership and vision of comprehensive and sustainable development,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “DEWA’s progress in implementing sustainable projects underscores the efficiency of our national workforce and the agility of our organisations in executing projects efficiently. This advancement is evident in the completion rates of the hydroelectric plant, which have reached approximately 80 per cent.

“Slated to be operational by the beginning of 2025, the project helps realise the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Strategy 2050, aiming for 100 per cent of energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. Such achievements reinforce our country’s positive role in addressing the effects of climate change and its influential global position in climate action, as exemplified by its hosting of COP28 in Expo City Dubai.”

250 megawatt capacity

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, on the progress of the hydroelectric power project. The project is scheduled for full completion by early 2025, with a total investment of Dh1.421 billion. The project is set to have a capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 MWh (megawatt hours), and lifespan of 80 years.

Al Tayer said: “Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEWA has formulated a comprehensive plan to advance sustainable development, elevate Dubai’s global standing as a leader in sustainability and green economy and devise solutions to mitigate carbon emissions and counteract the effects of climate change.”

Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA’s sustainability projects support the UAE’s preparations to host COP28, with the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta being a pivotal component of DEWA’s initiatives to diversify energy sources and invest in the energy storage sector. He emphasised that COP28 presents an opportunity to promote the UAE as an ecotourism destination and to showcase the nation’s success story in the field of sustainability.

How it will work