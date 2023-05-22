1. Dubai’s Hatta listed among world’s 50 prettiest towns

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announces distinction by Conde Nast Traveler magazine

Read more ➜

2. UAE airlines step up hiring as they expand services

Training programmes see nearly 40% spike in enrollments

Read more ➜

3. Kuwait updates driving licence rules

In a significant shift in policy, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has revamped rules regarding the issuance of driving licences.

Read more ➜

4. Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth'

The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation for his latest movie premiered at Cannes

Read more ➜

5. India: This mosque is crowning jewel of cultural confluence

The mosque on the East Coast is a magnificent testimony to true harmony of faiths

Read more ➜