1. Dubai’s Hatta listed among world’s 50 prettiest towns
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announces distinction by Conde Nast Traveler magazine
2. UAE airlines step up hiring as they expand services
Training programmes see nearly 40% spike in enrollments
3. Kuwait updates driving licence rules
In a significant shift in policy, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has revamped rules regarding the issuance of driving licences.
4. Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth'
The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation for his latest movie premiered at Cannes
5. India: This mosque is crowning jewel of cultural confluence
The mosque on the East Coast is a magnificent testimony to true harmony of faiths