Dubai: Dubai Tourist Police received 1,430 comments, inquiries, and requests for helps from members of the public last year, a senior official revealed on Saturday.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), stressed that Dubai Police prioritises customer happiness and ensures that both residents and visitors of Dubai enjoy a satisfactory, safe and secure experience.
“We utilise the latest electronic systems and smart communication channels to connect with the community and provide them with easy access to our services and assistance 24/7,” he said.
Brig Al Jallaf explained that the Tourist Police Department responded last year to 808 requests for help, 419 inquiries and 203 comments and suggestions, in addition to the department’s awareness efforts that featured conducting lecturers to partners and collaborators.
He added that the department strives to guarantee their policing services exceed visitors’ expectations and ensure their happiness.
The director of CID pointed out the significant role of raising awareness across the UAE, which is hosting the global event of Expo 2020 Dubai. He also highlighted the necessity to intensify the awareness efforts among concerned parties to establish communication and provide swift and immediate assistance to all types of requests from tourists.
also read
- Dubai Police return lost purse to Bulgarian tourist
- Dubai Police rescue tourist — a person of determination — abandoned by friends
- Dubai Police recover sunken valuables for tourist from the Hatta Dam
- Safe, popular tourist spot and expats’ first choice, here’s why Dubai is special
- Photos: Tourist destinations in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain
Contact tourist police
Brig Al Jallaf noted that members of the public can directly contact the tourist police to provide comments and suggestions, make inquiries and ask for help via the email touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae. Alternatively, customers can call 901 or request the police services on the Dubai Police Smart app, available for smartphones through App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.