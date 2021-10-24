Dubai: The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an exclusive operation agreement for providing taxi and limousine services to visitors of Global Village which opens for the new season on October 26.
Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, and Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, signed the agreement.
“The agreement provides DTC with the exclusively to run mobility services to Global Village visitors. The range of services includes taxi, limousine, ladies and families taxi at designated gates at the exits, which enable clients to book the services smoothly via DTC App. The agreement will boost the corporate profile of both entities and enable them to promote and market the events and initiatives completed via social media channels,” said Al Falasi.
Bader Anwahi - Chief Executive Officer - Global Village, said, “Throughout the previous seasons, we were keen to examine the best methods and strategies of making our visitors happier, and offering them the best cultural and recreational experiences, which contributes to achieving high guests’ happiness and satisfaction. We are pleased to cooperate with leading local establishments, such as the Dubai Taxi Corporation, in providing innovative services that enable us to realise our objectives.”