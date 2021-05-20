Dubai: As many as 26 salons in Dubai were closed for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines during Ramadan and Eid holidays, Dubai Municipality revealed on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the civic body said the 26 salons were also fined for the violations.
The action followed 692 inspections conducted by the municipality on salons, beauty parlours and spas from April 13 to May 15.
The inspections found that more than 96 per cent of the establishments were committed to following the COVID-19 precautionary measures, said the civic body.
“For everyone’s safety during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holiday, #DubaiMunicipality intensified its monitoring and inspection campaigns on salons, beauty & spa centres to ensure that they adhere to the health and safety requirements and necessary precautionary measures,” the municipality tweeted.