Direct video consultation services will be provided where doctors will respond to queries as well as create awareness. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Rising to meet a challenging situation, the UAE-based Aster DM Health Care Group has empowered over 100 of their doctors from GCC and UAE to provide free telehealth consutlation for all COVID-19 patients and their caregivers in India. This gesture has been initiated to provide relief to the healthcare ecosystem in India which continues to battle enormous challenges amid the COVID-19 surge.

Direct video consultation

The volume of misinformation about the tranmission and mananagement of the disease has added to the confusion and anxiety of patients. Now caregivers and patients seeking information on COVID-19 can connect with a medical professional through the Aster care helpline where specific queries about the disease will be addressed. Direct video consultation services will be provided where doctors will respond to queries as well as create awareness. The services can be availed from Sunday to Thursday between 1.30pm and 5.30pm (IST). As the pandemic is currently also creating unease amongst parents, two separate helplines will be made available for answering Adult Patient queries and Paediatric Patient queries.

Speaking on extending support to Indian patients, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “During these turbulent times with the raging pandemic, it is important to provide simple but authentic guidance to patients and public. While our healthcare workers are working perpetually, there is a risk of the system breaking down if too many people visit healthcare providers directly. We can avoid this by bringing proper advice to them at their home through tele consultation. As most patients recover at home with simple measures this must be the first step. Through the Aster e-Consult app we hope to make this facility available to the worried population at home and avoid people rushing to hospitals. Please use this facility provided by the experienced doctors and avoid panic rush to hospitals and clinics. Let us help fight the pandemic through avoiding overcrowding and breakdown of the healthcare system.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, added: “Telehealth services in Dubai were first launched to support His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prime Minister or UAE and Ruler of Dubai as part of his vision to ensure a doctor for every citizen. To bolster this initiative and extend our commitment to accessible and quality care, our doctors in GCC will now be available to counsel Indian patients and caregivers in time and provide suitable medical advice.”

