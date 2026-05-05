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Dubai sets standardised Adahi prices for Hajj 2026

Adahi rates set: Dh800 local, Dh350 abroad, Dh490 Ethiopian or Kenyan sacrifices

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The pricing had been determined in coordination with approved suppliers and under strict controls to ensure that sacrifices reach underprivileged families and vulnerable groups.
The pricing had been determined in coordination with approved suppliers and under strict controls to ensure that sacrifices reach underprivileged families and vulnerable groups.
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Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has approved the pricing for the sacrificial animal (Adahi) project for the 1447 AH (2026) Hajj season, in coordination with accredited charities and humanitarian organisations across the emirate.

The approved rates include Dh800 for a Somali sacrifice slaughtered and distributed within the UAE, Dh350 for a local sacrifice carried out and distributed in the country of donation, and Dh490 for Ethiopian or Kenyan sacrifices slaughtered abroad and distributed within the UAE.

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The move is part of efforts to standardise the pricing of sacrifice vouchers among accredited charitable entities, aiming to reduce price discrepancies and enhance transparency and clarity for donors. It is also intended to improve resource management and ensure fairness in service delivery, while helping direct support to those most in need in line with best practices in humanitarian work.

The department said the pricing had been determined in coordination with approved suppliers and under strict controls to ensure that sacrifices reach underprivileged families and vulnerable groups both within the UAE and abroad. The process is carried out under the direct supervision of accredited charities in the emirate, in cooperation with donors who annually perform the ritual through trusted charitable channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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