Dubai: Friday is going to be an eventful day here and not just for the people who have signed up for the Dubai Run 30X30.

On November 8, in an unprecedented move, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai - one of the busiest roads in the world - will have closures in place for as long as two hours.

Starting from 6.30 am in the morning, the 14-lane highway will host runners of all capabilities and ages attempting 5km or 10km runs.

The races (5km and 10km) will start from and finish at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event is free-to-attend with registration for residents and tourists. The 10km run is limited to running enthusiasts above the age of 18 who are confident about completing the run in 80 minutes.

Which roads are closed and when?

Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Street

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed north-bound, in addition to Financial Centre Street, from 6-8 am, and motorists are advised to use Al Khail Road on the upper part of Financial Centre Street.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6-7.45 am, but motorists can use Burj Khalifa Street instead as an alternative route.

Happiness Street

The RTA said there will road closures on Happiness Street from 6-8.30 am, and Zabeel Street II can be used instead.

Metro timings

Timings for the Dubai Metro have also been rescheduled to accommodate the large number of participants expected to reach the 30x30 Fitness Challenge by public transport.

The metro is set to start running at 4.30 am, instead of the Friday regular 10am start. If you plan on running, get off at the World Trade Centre Metro Station.

Attention runners!

The organisers reiterated on Thursday that roads would be closed by 6am while gates open at 4.30am. Get there early or you could be denied entry. If you arrive without registration or the bib distributed, you will be denied entry for both races.

There will be three winners chosen from each category (men and women) amongst the 10km runners.

Race route

For the 10km race, runners will start at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by a 2.5km stretch on the Sheikh Zayed Road. The runners will then make a turn on Financial Centre Road towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, moving through the Happiness Street towards the finish line at Dubai World Trade Centre.