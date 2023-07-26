Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4, and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles.
The plates are offered for vehicles bearing (A-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes. Plates on offer at this 72nd online auction are topped by the super licensing plates (M 535), (T 451), (L 69069), (A 50052), (V 1107), (V 5567), (T 2223), (R 33434).
The registration of bidders for this online auction started on Monday, July 24 and the bidding process commences at 8am on Monday, July 31, RTA said. The bidding continues for five days only.
Requirements
The selling of licensing plates at this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card, via the RTA’s website, or the Dubai Drive app.