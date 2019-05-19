Sharjah: As many as 150 distinguished car number plates of category four will be up for auction from Thursday May 23,
Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, will be offering 91 four-digit car number plates and 59 five-digit numbers starting from Dh2,500 to Dh10,000, which include a number of prominent digits.
Distinguished car number plates
- 10004
- 19119
- 41441
- 33443
- 6601
- 9019
- 2040
- 1081
- 6780
Number plates can be bought directly from the Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, or through the website of Emirates Auction www.EmiratesAuction.com and its smartphone application.
They can also be bought by visiting the Emirates Auction’s customer service centre at the Traffic Department in Al Ramtha area of Sharjah.
Achieving excellence
"We are keen to announce the fourth category of the auction for distinguished car number plates in order to make it accessible to all interested customers," said Colonel Ali Bualzod, director of police’s Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department.
He added that this initiative comes within the framework in achieving the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, which is to ensure that all services are delivered with a high standard of quality, efficiency and transparency.