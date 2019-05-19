The General Directorate of Sharjah Police will issue 150 distinguished numbers for auction

An auction of car number plates. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Sharjah: As many as 150 distinguished car number plates of category four will be up for auction from Thursday May 23,

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, will be offering 91 four-digit car number plates and 59 five-digit numbers starting from Dh2,500 to Dh10,000, which include a number of prominent digits.

Distinguished car number plates

10004

19119

41441

33443

6601

9019

2040

1081

6780

Number plates can be bought directly from the Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, or through the website of Emirates Auction www.EmiratesAuction.com and its smartphone application.

They can also be bought by visiting the Emirates Auction’s customer service centre at the Traffic Department in Al Ramtha area of Sharjah.

Achieving excellence

"We are keen to announce the fourth category of the auction for distinguished car number plates in order to make it accessible to all interested customers," said Colonel Ali Bualzod, director of police’s Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department.