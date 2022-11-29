Dubai: Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, has curated a range of the best live entertainment, cultural, lifestyle and sporting events that will take place in Dubai during December 2022.

The line up of mega events includes the BudX FIFA Fan Festival, Emirates Airline Dubai 7s, Dubai Shopping Festival and the Christmas Concert at Dubai Opera, and much more.

As the sporting season moves into top gear with the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022TM, Dubai is pulling out all the stops to add to the excitement with a host of football-themed fan zones, sports lounges, and family-friendly destinations to welcome sports enthusiasts.

These destinations include the BudX FIFA Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour which will be one of only six international flagship FIFA Fan Festivals worldwide. Additionally, there will be fan-zones dotted throughout the city, from the football-themed Fan City at Expo City Dubai, Fanzone by McGettigan’s at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Press Play at Precision Football and many more.

Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai 7s is one of the largest sports and entertainment festivals in the Middle East. This year is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with international music headliners such as Gorgon City and Craig David making for an epic celebration of music and the best international men’s and women’s rugby teams from 1st — 3rd December.

Get ready to see the region’s most skilled horses and talented jockeys go head to head for a grand prize at the Racing at Meydan. The action continues this winter with races scheduled from 4th November to 19th February with the first race starting at 6pm.

National Dy Run

Feel patriotic and full of life at the Skechers Performance UAE National Day Run 2022 National Day race at The Track Meydan Golf. The community focused fitness challenge takes place on 2nd December, where runners from all ages are encouraged to take part.

The 22ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race is a gripping series taking place at Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC)’s for the winter water sports season. The event kicked off on 18th September and extends to 17th December, perfect for local and international sporting enthusiasts.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Elena Rybakina and Sania Mirza are a handful of the 18 world-class tennis stars that will be heading to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for the World Tennis League from 19th-24th December. Get ready for gripping sporting action in the day, followed by a musical extravaganza at night featuring globally-renowned DJs like Tiesto and Deadmau5 and rap stars such as NE-YO and Wizkid.

Murder Mystry

Get involved with an immersive game like no other with a world-famous Murder Mystery Dubai experience taking place in the historic Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai from 3rd December — 12th February. The 90-minute experience is steeped in entertaining games and activities, drawing out your inner detective.

Football action

The football action continues with ⁠four of Europe’s leading clubs will be playing in the city for the Dubai Super Cup. Sports fans can have a chance to see Liverpool FC, Arsenal, AC Milan and Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais) battle it out for trophy, with matches taking place from 8th-16th December at the Al Maktoum Stadium.

Design Distrcit

Connect with the region’s and the world’s coolest lifestyle and street-culture pioneers as the city’s leading urban festival, Sole DXB returns to the Dubai Design District from 9th-11th December.

Culture buffs can enjoy film screenings, interactive workshops for big and small kids, panel talks, international performances and educational activities at Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, taking place from 9th-11th December at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera’s will be hosting a captivating showcase, transporting guests back to a golden age of Egyptian history with King Farouk a celebration of Middle Eastern music, taking place on 12th December.

This festive period, enjoy The Snow Queen show, a magical and dramatic production based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale. Taking place at QE2 from 16th-26th December guests can enjoy this special holiday showcase with a captivating story around best friends Gerda and Kai and showcases the struggle between good and evil.

Watch the magic of The Nutcracker brought to life at Dubai Opera from 16th-17th December by the acclaimed Moscow-based ballet La Classique.

Everyone’s favourite fully grown ELF will be live at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates from 17th-24th December with one of the most popular Christmas musicals in the world, produced by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills, makes its way to Dubai.

Make merry this year The Dubai Opera Big Band makes its way back to the stage for a musical huge celebration. This will be an unforgettable seasonal event with classic festive tunes at Dubai Opera from 21st-22nd December.

Global Artists

Eida Al Menhali and Dalia Mubarak live will be a mesmerising performance by famed Arabic musicians. The stars will captivate audiences as they take to the stage at the magical Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai for an exciting concert to mark 51 glorious years of the UAE on 2nd December.

One of the superstars of 90s pop music, Lucky Ali will be flying into Dubai for a live showcase as a part of the Winter Music Fest, which will bring together widely loved Bollywood’s musicians to the city. Fans can prepare to see the exceptionally talented artist to the stage at The Agenda on 3rd December.

The Lebanese-Armenian, Guy Manoukian, will once again captivate audiences and light up the stage as he returns to Dubai Opera on 9th December.

Often dubbed the Queen of Qawwali, Abida Parveen makes her way back to Dubai for a highly-anticipated showcase on 9th December at the Coca-Cola Arena. The iconic performer is one of the most celebrated Sufi singers in the world, so get your tickets soon before they sell out.

Hooverphonic fans can prepare for the Belgian pop group to fly in for their first-ever performance in Dubai. Music fanatics can welcome Alex Callier, Raymond Geerts and Geike Arnaert to the stage at the Dubai Opera on 10th December.

Prepare for a magical night as Bi-2 take to the Coca-Cola arena stage for their first-ever Dubai performance. The famed Belarusian alt-rock band, who were the opening headliners of the PaRus Music Fest in Dubai last year, are returning for another enthralling showcase on 10th December.

Following a sold-out tour across the globe, Palestinian brothers Samir, Wissam and Adnan, collectively known as Le Trio Joubran, are heading to Dubai Opera for their debut concert. Music fans can prepare for an evening of melodious oud tunes on 11th December.

Kadim Al Sahir, one of the most successful Arab singers in history, is gearing up to enthral you with mesmerising live acts on 23rd and 24th December. Get ready for a show-stopping performances by the pop icon at the Dubai Opera.

Sufi night

The stage is set for Sufi sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as he returns to at the Coca-Cola Arena on 29th December for the fifth time for the Up Close & Personal show. The hit maker is known for his impressive repertoire of heartfelt hits including classic qawwals, soulful ghazals and Bollywood tracks.