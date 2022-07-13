Dubai: The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced that the landmark 20th edition of Arab Media Forum (AMF) will be held on October 4-5, 2022, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The forum will bring together prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders and opinion-makers, renowned media personalities and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.
Launched by DPC more than 20 years ago, AMF is one of the major events on DPC’s annual calendar of events.
This year’s extensive agenda will explore and address challenges facing different types of media across the industry. The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders will attempt to answer critical questions about the future of media in the Arab world, considering current and potential global challenges.
Mobilising fresh ideas
Mona Al Marri, vice-president and managing director of Dubai Media Council, president of DPC, and chairperson of AMF’s Organising Committee, noted that, as the largest annual gathering of media leaders and content creators in the region, AMF assumes great responsibility to mobilise fresh ideas and put in place a vision to propel Arab media to greater heights.
This year’s discussions will explore a spectrum of issues to analyse the media landscape accurately, identify challenges and propose effective solutions. The agenda will also include conversations around spotting and pursuing new opportunities for further growth and development of the sector.
Distinguished speakers
The forum seeks to draw a roadmap for the transformation of the Arab media landscape with the participation of high-profile and distinguished speakers.
Dr Maitha Buhumaid, director of DPC, added that the forum’s organising team had worked for months to prepare a comprehensive agenda that reflects its mission as an effective driver of excellence and a catalyst for the development of the regional media industry.