Dubai: Dubai Police recently distributed winter clothing among 350 workers in the labour accommodations at Jebel Ali as part of the ‘Winter Clothing” initiative.
This initiative was carried out by the Positive Spirit Initiative, the General Department of Human Rights, Jebel Ali Police Station, the Safety Ambassadors, in collaboration with the ‘Thanks for your Giving’ team, and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corp.
The event was attended by Fatima Bouhjar, the coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, Mohammed Abdullah Al Baloushi from Dubai Customs, Saif Al Rahmani Amir, the head of the ‘Thanks for your Giving’ team, and the generous supporter Aisha Al Marzouqi.
Bouhjar stressed the significance of the ‘Winter Clothing’ initiative in reinforcing values of tolerance, coexistence, and dialogue among community members.
She emphasised the importance of respecting and accepting others while rejecting all forms of hatred, violence, aggression, and discrimination.
The event also featured educational sessions for labourers on workers’ rights given by the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police, in addition to a raffle, prizes, and other enjoyable activities.