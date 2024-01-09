Photos: Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades
Up to 2,000 tractors blocked the centres of cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne
1 of 10
Berlin: Furious farmers opposed to Berlin's plans to cut tax breaks for agriculture used tractors to block roads across Germany on Monday, kicking off a series of crippling strikes that are set to plunge the country deeper into a winter of discontent.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
In Berlin, dozens of tractors and lorries stationed in the city centre blasted their horns to signal their anger at the start of a planned week of action. Workers in sectors across Germany, from metallurgy and transport to education, have turned to industrial action in recent weeks.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Wage negotiations have taken a bitter turn as Europe's biggest economy struggles with weak growth and households contend with sharply increased prices. Rail workers will be next to walk out on Wednesday, launching a three-day strike as unions seek a pay rise to compensate for months of painfully high inflation.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Tractors with a 'You are destroying the future of our children' sign. Farmers began gathering on Sunday evening at the Brandenburg Gate landmark in the heart of the government quarter in Berlin. The sector has been up in arms over government plans to withdraw certain tax breaks for agriculture this year.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Around 30 agitated farmers tried to corner Habeck on a ferry on Thursday evening, preventing the minister and other passengers from disembarking. The incident was widely condemned by government figures for the implicit threat of violence.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Farm vehicles blocked the centres of cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Bremen, with up to 2,000 tractors registered for each protest. Outside cities, demonstrators targeted motorway access ramps, snarling traffic in a coordinated nationwide show of discontent.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Authorities in the rural northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania said all its autobahn ramps were impeded. The protest also caused disruptions at Germany's borders with France, Poland and the Czech Republic, causing traffic to back up at crossing points, according to local media and German police.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Thousands of protestors had already descended on Berlin to protest against the planned subsidy cuts in December, blocking roads and dumping manure on the street. The rallies prompted the government to partially walk back the reductions on Thursday.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
A discount on vehicle tax for agriculture would remain in place, while a diesel subsidy would be phased out over several years instead of being abolished immediately, the government said.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
The agriculture sector, however, said the move did not go far enough and urged Berlin to completely reverse the plans, which were announced after a shock court ruling forced the government to find savings in the budget for 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters