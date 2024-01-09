1 of 8
Grahovo: Slovenian rescuers and divers on Monday evacuated five people stranded in a flooded cave since the weekend.
After water levels dropped in the eight-kilometre-long (five-mile-long-) cave in central Slovenia, rescuers managed to evacuate the trapped family of three and their two guides.
"All five are healthy and happy," Slovenia's Cave Rescue Association chief Walter Zakrajsek told journalists after an operation that involved around 90 rescuers, divers and civil protection agents.
The five had on Saturday morning begun a visit of the Krizna Jama (Cross Cave) - some 50 kilometres south of the capital Ljubljana - known for its underground lakes.
The group was trapped on a dry platform after heavy rainfall flooded the cave and blocked two of its sumps.
A rescue was launched on Saturday after they failed to emerge as scheduled, with divers locating them later that day some two kilometres from the cave entrance.
With equipment and food provided by the rescuers, the five spent the nights taking turns to sleep in a three-person tent, said one of the rescuers.
The entrance of Krizna Cave. This was the first time that people visiting the Krizna Cave had been trapped. Slovenia is known for its over 14,000 caves.
