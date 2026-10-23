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Dubai Police warn pedestrians: dh400 fine for unsafe road crossing

Dubai Police urge pedestrians to use crossings and obey signals in new safety campaign.

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Dubai Police launch a campaign urging pedestrians to use designated road crossings.
Dubai Police launch a campaign urging pedestrians to use designated road crossings.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a citywide awareness campaign to improve pedestrian safety, remind motorists of their responsibilities and reduce traffic accidents, warning that pedestrians who cross roads at undesignated locations or disregard traffic signals face a Dh400 fine.

The campaign is being conducted across police station jurisdictions in Dubai by the General Department of Police Stations in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic. It aims to educate pedestrians and motorists about traffic regulations, the use of designated pedestrian crossings and the importance of obeying traffic signals.

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Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, director of the General Department of Police Stations, said the initiative forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety awareness and promote responsible behaviour among all road users.

He stressed that using designated pedestrian crossings, following traffic signals and remaining alert while crossing roads are essential to preventing accidents and protecting lives.

Police officers conduct field awareness visits

As part of the campaign, officers and personnel from police stations across Dubai are conducting field visits within their respective jurisdictions to provide pedestrians with practical guidance on crossing roads safely.

 The initiative also targets motorists, urging them to remain vigilant, reduce speed and give way to pedestrians at designated crossings, particularly in busy and densely populated areas where pedestrian movement is heavier.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in following traffic regulations and helping create safer roads for all,” Brig Al Suwaidi said.

Dh400 fine for crossing roads unsafely

Brig Al Suwaidi urged pedestrians to use designated crossing points, check that the road is clear of approaching vehicles before crossing and obey pedestrian traffic signals at intersections.

He also reminded motorists to pay close attention to pedestrians and maintain safe speeds, particularly in areas with heavy foot traffic.

Highlighting the legal consequences of unsafe crossing, he said Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law stipulates a Dh400 fine for pedestrians who disregard traffic signals or cross roads at undesignated locations.

Dubai Police urged residents and visitors to cooperate with the relevant authorities and follow road safety instructions.

Brig Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the force’s commitment to reducing traffic accidents, raising public awareness and protecting the safety of all road users across the emirate.

Related Topics:
dubai traffic finesDubaiDubai Police

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