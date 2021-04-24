Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has issued an advisory urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained at trustworthy agencies and body shops to avoid sudden breakdowns or even fires.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al-Mazroui, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said in summer vehicle fires increase significantly, which may result in human losses and material damage to the vehicle. “This can be avoided by ensuring regular maintenance of the vehicle, and replacing the damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wires,” he said.
Al-Mazroui added that neglecting vehicle maintenance or resorting to unreliable repair shops is one of the most important reasons that lead to vehicle fires. He called at the same time drivers to familiarise themselves with some basic automotive principles, and to not leave any flammable materials inside the car. He stated that one of the most important reasons that lead to fires in vehicles in the summer is not treating vehicle leaks, such as fuel, oil, or engine coolant water, as well as inspecting electrical parts by unqualified people, or adding new electrical connections inappropriately.
Al-Mazroui noted that not inspecting tyres for damage is also a major cause of traffic accidents that tend to be serious and lead to fatal casualties. “It does not matter when or where you are driving; whatever the speed or conditions, your only contact with the road is the tyres. Thus, as temperature rises, regular check-ups become more needed and essential” he said.
Al Mazroui also urged motorists to not only replace any worn, bald or defective tyres but also to perform regular air-pressure check-ups.