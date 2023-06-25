1. When Shahzada Dawood, wife survived horror 'plane plunge'

‘It’s then that I realised that my life had changed and would never be the same again’

2. Dubai Police probe Indian expat woman’s death by electrocution

Keralite engineer, 35, got shock while taking shower at home during planned power cut

Watch: 'Youngest' Hajj volunteer serving pilgrims

What I’m doing is a great blessing that many people wish to do, says Saudi girl

4. UAE: How to access a digital version of your labour card online, for free

You can use the UAE Pass app to find your labour card number within minutes.

5. Here’s why BTS fans call Jungkook ‘jack of all trades'

Recently, Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon praised Jungkook’s boxing skills

