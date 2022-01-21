Dubai: Dubai Police have launched an awareness campaign for motorcycle and quad bike rental services, in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Tourist Police aim to ensure that motorcycle and quad bike rental services operate in compliance with the security and safety regulations as stipulated by the authorities, particularly in view of the increased turnout of tourists and community members in the desert areas of the emirate during the winter season.

Dubai Police said they recorded 18 offences last year during their campaigns and inspected 33 camps in the Al Awir area of the emirate.

Colonel Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police, said they were keen on organising such awareness campaigns every year, especially during the winter, as tourists and community members prefer to visit the deserts for camping and other entertainment activities.

‘Ensuring complete compliance’

“Dubai Police are keen on ensuring the safety of community members and on preventing accidents by ensuring complete compliance with safety measures by the bike rental companies,” Col Al Jallaf said.

First Lieutenant Ahmed Muhammad Saif Al Muhairi, Head of Dubai Tourist Police Programmes, said that rental offices are obligated to provide suitable gear in different sizes and not to rent out recreational motorcycles with expired licences. “It is against the law to rent quad bikes or buggies to anyone who is under the age of 16 years, except with the approval of their guardians and under their supervision,” he explained.

Keeping a record

Rental companies for these bike an buggies must provide the necessary fire-fighting and first aid equipment and keep a record of the names, nationalities and ages of their customers as well as the date, time and duration of each rental. In addition, rental offices must provide customers with an introductory guide that includes safety procedures and provide a price list for all categories.

Fines for violations

According to the law, the fine for driving or renting a quad bike that does not meet the security, safety and environmental requirements, is Dh500. The fine for renting a quad bike for a person who does not meet the conditions stipulated in this directive or its executive regulations is Dh1,000. The fine for driving an unlicensed or expired quad bike or the failure to clearly display the licence plate of a bike is Dh500, while the fine for failure to insure or renew the insurance of a bike and its passengers is Dh500.

Rental companies can be fined Dh2,000 for illegally modifying a bike to increase its speed, sound of the engine or for illegally modifying any of its other specifications.