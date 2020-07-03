Dubai: A young Arab boy has overcome his fear of the police after receiving a surprise home visit and gifts from the authorities. The gifts included a tailored police uniform.
The boy was also given a tour of a smart police station (SPS) which left him a positive impression of the men in uniform.
In a photo released by Dubai Police on Friday, the boy, whose name and age were withheld, can be seen all smiles behind a face mask standing beside police officers and Dubai Police mascot.
Butti Al Falasi, director of Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, said the “boy’s family approached Dubai Police and sought their assistance in familiarising the child with the police’s role in society and correcting his misconception of police officers.”
“A specialised team from the Security Awareness and Psychological Support then headed to the family’s house with a surprise. They gifted the child with a tailored police uniform and escorted him on a guided tour of a smart police station, which left a positive impact on the little child,” he added.
The boy’s parents, for their part, expressed gratitude to Dubai Police for their prompt response. They also expressed their appreciation for the force’s important role in ensuring the happiness of society.
“Dubai Police, as per their community happiness strategy, have always been available to attend to the public’s needs, spread happiness, and promote a positive image of police officers who stand for fairness and justice,” Al Falasi underlined.
He added: “Dubai Police is keen to project the true image of police officers in promoting security, safety, and community happiness, through carrying out awareness programmes that target various segments of society, especially the youth.”