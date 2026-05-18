Thousands of employees united online for the Front Line Heroes event.
Dubai: Dubai Police has entered the Guinness World Records after hosting the world’s largest virtual meeting, bringing together 9,348 employees in an online gathering titled “Front Line Heroes”.
The force surpassed the minimum requirement of 5,000 participants set by Guinness World Records for the category of the largest attendance for a virtual meeting worldwide.
Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commandant for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, received the Guinness World Records certificate from official adjudicator Kenzi Al Defrawy at Dubai Police General Headquarters. The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, Colonel Abdullah Mohammed Hassan, Director of the Employee Relations Department, and employees from the General Department of Human Resources and the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, who coordinated the large-scale virtual event.
Maj Gen Murad praised the teams behind the achievement, describing it as a milestone recorded for the first time in Guinness World Records history. He said the meeting was organised under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to honour employees across different sectors for their exceptional efforts in serving the nation and enhancing safety and security during the crisis period.
He added that the virtual gathering also coincided with the “Proud of the UAE” campaign launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen national identity and reinforce pride in the country’s achievements.
According to Maj Gen Murad, the meeting brought together the highest number of employees at one time and featured addresses by senior Dubai Police officers and officials, highlighting the work of field teams and achievements across various police sectors. Employees were also briefed on the recognition and commendations their efforts received from the country’s leadership.
Al Defrawy said Guinness World Records had set the benchmark of 5,000 attendees after extensive studies and comparisons, and Dubai Police was required to exceed the figure to secure the title.
She noted that the participation of 9,348 employees not only surpassed the target by a wide margin, but also fulfilled all conditions and criteria required for official accreditation.
Al Defrawy congratulated Dubai Police on the achievement, praising the “one team” spirit that enabled thousands of employees to come together in a single live virtual meeting.