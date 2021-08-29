Launched for the fourth consecutive year, the Dubai Police campaign is typically held on the first day of school reopening. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has urged motorists to join the force’s annual awareness campaign ‘A Day Without Accidents’ which aims to ensure the first day of the new academic year as a day free of traffic accidents.

Launched for the fourth consecutive year, the campaign invites members of the public to join Dubai Police in ensuring the safety of the emirate’s roads by adhering to local traffic laws and regulations. This year, however, the campaign will be also raising awareness of motorists, parents, pupils and academic personnel on the importance of adhering to the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the campaign this year would run under the slogan “Together for Safer Roads”. He added that they regularly conduct road safety campaigns targeting all segments of society to reduce traffic accidents and most importantly to protect the lives of road users.

“We’ve been able to remarkably reduce the number of road-related fatalities per 100,000. However, it’s extremely important that we continue to sustain the safety awareness initiatives, particularly during the academic year when our dear pupils are transported “ Brig. Al Mazroui said.

Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness at Dubai Police, confirmed that the campaign has proven successful over the past three years in achieving zero deaths on the first day of school, increasing traffic awareness among the public, and providing them with the opportunity to join Dubai Police in achieving its objectives of maintaining the safety and security on roads.