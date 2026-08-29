Officials warn families to look past big discount labels in school shopping rush
Dubai: Parents making a final dash for school bags, uniforms, stationery and electronics before classrooms reopen on Monday are being urged to look beyond eye-catching discounts, with Dubai consumer protection officials stepping up scrutiny of prices and promotions during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
Retailers offering discounts must clearly display the original price, the reduced price and the percentage discount, allowing shoppers to see the actual value of an offer before deciding whether to buy, according to the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism.
Pupils across the UAE are scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 31, while Dubai private schools following September-start calendars begin the 2026-27 academic year that day. Schools following April-start calendars also resume after the summer holiday.
Ahmed Ahli, Acting Director of Consumer Protection at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, said inspections were continuing across retail outlets in the emirate, with teams checking compliance with rules governing prices and promotional offers and looking for practices that could make discounts or pricing unclear to shoppers.
He stressed that displaying a discount percentage alone, whether 25 per cent or 75 per cent, was not enough. Retailers must also show what an item cost before the discount and the final price after the reduction, giving shoppers enough information to judge whether the promotion represents genuine value.
Up to 75% off
Back-to-school discounts have averaged about 25 to 30 per cent across a range of products, while reductions on some categories have reached 75 per cent, according to Ahli. New releases and products featuring this year’s designs tend to carry smaller discounts, while items that remain largely unchanged from year to year can attract steeper reductions.
The range of products also stretches from lower-priced school essentials to premium items, giving families options across different budgets.
Dubai’s inspection drive has intensified throughout the shopping season. By Aug. 19, teams had completed more than 500 inspection campaigns, with the Corporation aiming to reach 800 by the end of August. Inspections cover products on shelves, stock availability, price displays and promotional terms, while branches of the same retailer can be checked separately at different malls.
Ahli explained that inspections include both detailed visits, in which teams examine products, stock and promotional displays across an outlet, and more targeted spot checks focusing on selected items. Retailers are also reminded to ensure that promotions remain accurate when shelves are replenished or products are moved, something that can happen daily during high-volume shopping periods.
Offers such as “buy two, get one free” must be clearly linked to the products to which they apply, rather than relying on broad promotional signage that could leave customers uncertain about the terms.
Compare before buying
For parents facing a crowded final weekend of shopping, officials recommend comparing the final price across several retailers rather than choosing an item because of the advertised percentage reduction alone.
Families have also been encouraged to draw up a shopping list and set a budget before buying, helping distinguish essential school supplies from purchases driven mainly by promotions. Receipts and warranty documents should be retained, particularly for laptops, tablets and other electronics, where parents should also check the warranty period, conditions and authorised service centres.
The same caution applies online. Shoppers should use established retailers, check product descriptions carefully and understand return and exchange policies before paying. Electronic receipts and order confirmations should be kept in case a refund, exchange, warranty claim or consumer complaint is later required.