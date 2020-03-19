Timings for Dubai Outlet Mall were reduced on Thursday to limit visitor footfall

A sale sign in the window of a shopping outlet. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The Outlet Mall in Dubai is the latest shopping centre to adjust its store timings in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, it announced on Thursday.

On its social media accounts, Dubai Outlet Mall stated that as of March 19, it will be open Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 8pm, and Thursday to Friday from 12pm to 10pm.

The shopping centre said it is carrying out safety measures under the slogan “'Your safety is our priority” and that: "In solidarity with our leadership, our top priority at Dubai Outlet Mall is protecting the health, safety and well-being of our community."

Mall management officials said the shopping centre will adhere to the new timings until further notice.

On March 17, shops in malls operated by Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which include the City Centre and Mall of the Emirates brand of malls, among others, will cut timings.

The reduced operating hours – 12pm to 8pm – were mentioned in a letter, dated March 17, by "CEO Shopping Malls" at MAF to tenants at MAF Shopping Malls.