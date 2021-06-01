Dubai: As many as six commercial outlets including four beauty salons were shut by Dubai Municipality for COVID-19 violations during a period of three days, it was announced on Tuesday.
“During a period of three days, @DMunicipality has closed one food store, one perfume store and four beauty salons for failure to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures and precautions including hygiene, social distancing and wearing face masks,” Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
Dubai Municipality conducts regular inspections at establishments such as food businesses, salons, massage centres, shopping centres, laundries, gyms and other sports facilities to ensure they follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.