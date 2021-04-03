Dubai: Dubai Municipality closed three establishments on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Two salons in Global Village and Hudaiba were closed for overcrowding. One food establishments in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area was closed as it flouted the mandatory requirement wearing masks.
Dubai Municipality has strengthened its inspection campaigns on establishments to ensure their commitment to precautionary measures. The total commitment rate reached 97 per cent. The civic body conducted 196 inspection visits, while two warnings were made, it said in a tweet.