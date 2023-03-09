Dubai: Dubai Municipality crossed several milestones in 2022, receiving six new Certificates of Conformity (CoC) with international ISO standards and British specifications, and renewing 22 international certificates in different fields and activities. These achievements highlight Dubai’s commitment to achieving operational excellence and offering world-class services, supporting the leadership’s vision of making Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, and visit, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The Municipality’s milestones include obtaining two certificates for its exceptional management of sewage services and rainwater drainage, respectively. These certificates mark the first time that these distinctions have been awarded to an entity in the MENA region. To earn these certificates, the Municipality underwent rigorous evaluations and audits conducted by specialised international firms from the UK and Germany.

In addition, Dubai Municipality was awarded a Global CoC for Outsourcing Management, which supports the leadership’s vision of promoting public-private partnerships. It also received two certificates for its exceptional management and governance of Human Resources Recruitment and Learning and Training Services. The Municipality said these accomplishments demonstrate its commitment to achieving excellence in all areas of its operations.

Testament to DM’s vision

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the Municipality’s achievements, including receiving new CoCs for meeting international benchmarks in Administrative Systems, are a testament to its vision and ambition to continually make conscious efforts towards enhancing Dubai’s global position.

“The Municipality pursues this aim by implementing strategies aimed at applying global standards across our operations, thereby enhancing institutional performance. Such strategies are aligned with the leadership’s vision and the goals of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, and the promotion of leadership goals in the government sector.”

Al Hajri added: “The success and accomplishments of Dubai Municipality are the results of the dedicated efforts of its leadership in overseeing the execution of strategic projects and providing the best services that meet global standards. The Municipality is committed to achieving development goals, promoting excellence and innovation, and attaining the top position in all regional and international forums.”

Dedication

Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s success is a result of its dedication to implementing international standards across all areas of responsibility. This commitment demonstrates the Municipality’s strong corporate governance. The CoCs reinforce the Municipality’s efforts to meet accepted global standards, improving the quality of services and operations in an exemplary manner.”

“The CoCs with international standards, comparable with ISO certifications and British standards, are a global benchmark for best practices in institutional administration and governance. These certifications enhance institutional services and operations and aid in achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and happiness across all categories,” BuShehab added.

Excellence in project management

In addition to the CoCs, the Municipality was also awarded a global ISO Certificate for Project, Programme, and Portfolio Management, further highlighting its excellence in this area. This was followed by the ‘Project Management Office (PMO) of the Year Award 2022’ from the Project Management Institute (PMI), which serves as another testament to the Municipality’s exceptional project management practices.