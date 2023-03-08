Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the youth are the nation’s greatest wealth and are playing a key role in enhancing its prosperity and progress.
The ambition and determination of the youth are critical factors driving excellence and growth across all economic sectors and spheres of life, he added.
His Highness made these remarks during a meeting with high performing graduates of the Dubai Police Academy. The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates and urged them to maintain the commitment to excellence they have demonstrated during their educational journey. He wished them the best as they transition into the professional world. He also urged the graduates to be role models for the younger generation in achieving success and serving the nation
Sheikh Mohammed also met with graduates of the first cohort of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in the presence of Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of MBRU; and Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation.
His Highness expressed his pride at the academic excellence shown by graduates of MBRU’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, who hail from both the UAE and across the world. He said the UAE continues to grow in stature as a global hub for educating and training the next generation of professionals in diverse sectors.