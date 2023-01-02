Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the removal of all the waste that it collected from the sites of New Year celebrations in the emirate.
The Municipality teams completed field cleaning operations in record time before 6am on Sunday, January 1, using more than 114 equipment, the civic body said on Monday.
The cleaning teams, which conducted the cleaning operations in coordination with private sector companies, comprised of 2,241 workers, 166 supervisors, and 189 volunteers.
The Municipality dealt with the waste originated from the fireworks and New Year shows, in addition to completing the general cleanup operations as part of its efforts to protect the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the emirate of Dubai.
Inspection visits
The civic body also carried out almost 90 inspection and monitoring visits to ensure that the organisers of the accompanying events adhere to health and safety and food safety standards.
The teams also monitored the events accompanying the celebrations in 43 locations of the emirate to ensure their compliance with health and safety requirements and food safety standards. This was done through a team comprised of 84 employees and supervisors, in addition to 32 inspectors at the Burj Khalifa celebration site.
The Dubai Frame celebration site of Dubai Municipality attracted nearly 20,000 visitors, who celebrated the beginning of the New Year, and the celebrations included the display of paintings, the civic body added.