Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received 11,557 emergency and non-emergency calls during the New Year holiday period, it was announced today.
Colonel Dr Jassim bin Hada, director of the Operations Department at Sharjah Police, said seven accidents with minor injuries were recorded during the holiday period.
The calls received were related to criminal, traffic, emergency and non-emergency reasons. All the reports were transferred immediately to the relevant authorities according to the nature of each report. Col Bin Hada added that the Operations Department received the calls round the clock.
Faster response
He affirmed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to reduce the response time to calls through the use of the latest technologies.
During the New Year celebrations, Sharjah Police had deployed extra traffic patrols in various regions, public squares, and on internal roads and highways in the emirate. The director said the efforts contributed to a zero accident fatality rate during the holiday period.