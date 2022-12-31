The UAE has welcomed the Year 2023 with spectacular fireworks and world record-breaking display as well as live entertainment across the emirates.
Gulf News has brought live updates of the festivities to its readers - from Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach and from Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi. Here’s how the New Year Eve events unfolded:
Watch spectacular live fireworks and drone displays from Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.
We are together again. Masks off, smiles on
Countdown begins
Festive vibe in Sharjah
Celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival
People await for firework display
A father’s wish
The positive mood on New Year’s Eve is best exemplified by Kuwaiti father Sulaiman Alsallal, who came with his three sons – aged 11, 7 and 5 – to welcome 2023 at the foot of Burj Khalifa. He told Gulf News: “This is our first time to celebrate New Year in Dubai and it’s magical. My wish this New Year is for my sons to grow up as strong, respectful, intelligent and loving men.”
Ensuring safety during celebrations
Traffic Update
Vibe before the much-awaited fireworks display
Excitement builds up at Burj Khalifa
We’re a little over an hour away from bidding goodbye to 2022 and welcoming 2023. Excitement and anticipation at Burj Khalifa are increasing, and what can we expect from this year’s show at the world’s tallest tower? 828 metres of fireworks 2,500 firing directions 287 firing positions 22,000 gallons of water in the air 344 underwater robots 145,000 watts of light power 4,000 watts of lasers
Crowds gather at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Visitors throng Dubai Mall
Revellers gather at Dubai Mall
Fireworks at Dubai's Global Village
Free bus service to Abu Dhabi
New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival
How Dubai Police handle security during NYE celebrations
Magical moment
Magic is in the air as we welcome the New Year, and no one can be more excited than the kids who – with their innocence and pure character – tell us that the changing of years bring with it happiness and renewed hope.
Dubai-based entertainer and magician Rene Nocomora wows some kids at Dubai Mall before the marvelous fireworks at Burj Khalifa.
Al Ayyala Dance performance at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Securing celebrations
Early fireworks
First of several fireworks at Global Village. The New Year festivities kicked off at 8pm (local time) on the main stage, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines before moving to Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am) and finishing with Turkey (1am).
Notification from Dubai Police advising residents of road closures in Dubai. Authorities also urged the public to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion. They can call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies or approach any officer on site.
Laser show at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Coming in droves
The crowd at Dubai Mall is getting bigger as merrymakers are coming in droves to take their reserved seats at restaurants with the best views of Burj Khalifa.
Mall security have set up barricades to direct the movement of people and to check that only those who made reservations can gain entry. Those with restaurants bookings have been given color-coded wristbands.
There are several public viewing areas, however, in Downtown Dubai, where entry is free of charge entry on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ensuring health and safety of guests
People await for spectacular fireworks
Vibe before the biggest event
Celebrations at Global Village
Celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Fun time at Global Village
Aerial view of the Dubai Fountain
Entertainment at Global Village
UAE President shares well wishes for New Year
Safety and security first
Authorities ensure safety, security and accessibility are observed during New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to Dubai Police, a total of 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 marine boats, are deployed at 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place. This is on top of the 10,000 CCTVs employed to ease traffic movement and mobility of people. Teams from Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services are at various locations in Dubai, especially in Burj Khalifa area.
Aerial view of Burj Khalifa
People await for fireworks
Dubai is ready to ring in 2023
Ensuring safety
Preparations at Dubai Festival City Mall
Face painting for kids
Jubaida Judiane, 43, face paint artist from the Philippines, works her magic, transforming kid’s faces into colourful tigers, cats, butterflies, unicorns, superheroes, including Spider-Man, Batman, and more.
Timelapse - Crowd of visitors at Global Village
Service with a smile
This will be the third year straight that Filipino expat Ryan Sta Teresa and Indian national Nizan are working on New Year’s Eve. They will be away from their families when the clock strikes 12, but they said warm the company of their colleagues and knowing that their customers are satisfied are good enough to welcome the New Year on a happy note.
Kids activities at Global Village
Visitors throng Downtown Dubai
Cloudy skies on New Year’s Eve
Revellers arrive at at Global Village
Follow traffic safety measures: Dubai Police
'Adhere to safety measures'
People start converging at Burj Park
Traffic Update: Al Asayel Street towards Burj Khalifa is now closed
Families reach early at Dubai Mall
People arrive at Dubai Mall to witness the fireworks
Families arrive at Sharjah Corniche on New Years Eve
The UAE will bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 with dazzling fireworks, world record-breaking pyrotechnic displays. In Dubai, residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice as fireworks will light up the night sky in over 30 locations across the city, with the traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest tower – at the centre of the celebrations.
The Capital will aim to break three Guinness World Records, including the largest fireworks show spanning 40 minutes. Other landmarks in Abu Dhabi will also have firework extravaganza.
Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah will also have an amazing firework display while Khorfakkan beach will host family-oriented activities. There will also be fireworks along Ajman Corniche and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah while Ras Al Khaimah will set a new world record for drones launching fireworks