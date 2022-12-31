Burj Khalifa
New Year's Eve light show illuminates the landmark Burj Khalifa tower at midnight in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

The UAE has welcomed the Year 2023 with spectacular fireworks and world record-breaking display as well as live entertainment across the emirates.

Gulf News has brought live updates of the festivities to its readers - from Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach and from Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi. Here’s how the New Year Eve events unfolded:

As it happened: New Year's Eve Burj Khalifa Show 2023


NYE fireworks and drone show at Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi

Fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi . Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi . Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi . Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival Abu Dhabi . Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
New Year's Eve light show illuminates Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2023. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2023. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the Dubai sky to welcome New Year 2023. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Fireworks at Al Majaz in Sharjah

Crowd watch as sky lit up with spectacular New Year fireworks at Al Majaz in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Crowd watch as sky lit up with spectacular New Year fireworks at Al Majaz in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fireworks galore near the iconic Burj Al Arab

People enjoy the dazzling fireworks display near the iconic Burj Al Arab. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People enjoy the dazzling fireworks display near the iconic Burj Al Arab. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Stunning fireworks and drone displays in RAK

Watch spectacular live fireworks and drone displays from Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. 


Spectacular firework displays 


Dazziling fireworks at Burj Khalifa 


We are together again. Masks off, smiles on


Countdown begins 


Festive vibe in Sharjah 


Celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival


People await for firework display


A father’s wish

The positive mood on New Year’s Eve is best exemplified by Kuwaiti father Sulaiman Alsallal, who came with his three sons – aged 11, 7 and 5 – to welcome 2023 at the foot of Burj Khalifa. He told Gulf News: “This is our first time to celebrate New Year in Dubai and it’s magical. My wish this New Year is for my sons to grow up as strong, respectful, intelligent and loving men.” 

Family
Kuwaiti father Sulaiman Alsallal, who came with his three sons – aged 11, 7 and 5 – to welcome 2023 at the foot of Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

Ensuring safety during celebrations

 


Traffic Update

Vibe before the much-awaited fireworks display


Excitement builds up at Burj Khalifa

We’re a little over an hour away from bidding goodbye to 2022 and welcoming 2023. Excitement and anticipation at Burj Khalifa are increasing, and what can we expect from this year’s show at the world’s tallest tower? 828 metres of fireworks 2,500 firing directions 287 firing positions 22,000 gallons of water in the air 344 underwater robots 145,000 watts of light power 4,000 watts of lasers


Road closure


Crowds gather at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Visitors throng Dubai Mall

 

Visitors gather at Dubai Mall to witness New Years Eve fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Visitors gather at Dubai Mall to witness New Years Eve fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Visitors gather at Dubai Mall to witness New Years Eve fireworks Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Visitors gather at Dubai Mall to witness New Years Eve fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Revellers gather at Dubai Mall

 


Fireworks at Dubai's Global Village 

Crowd watch as sky lit up with first of the several New Year Eve firework at Global Village Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sky lit up with New Year Eve firewoks at Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Crowd watch as artists perform on stage during New Year Eve celebrations at the Global Village. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Free bus service to Abu Dhabi


New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Traffic Update


How Dubai Police handle security during NYE celebrations


Magical moment

Magic is in the air as we welcome the New Year, and no one can be more excited than the kids who – with their innocence and pure character – tell us that the changing of years bring with it happiness and renewed hope. 

Dubai-based entertainer and magician Rene Nocomora wows some kids at Dubai Mall before the marvelous fireworks at Burj Khalifa.


Al Ayyala Dance performance at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Securing celebrations


Early fireworks 

First of several fireworks at Global Village. The New Year festivities kicked off at 8pm (local time) on the main stage, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines before moving to Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am) and finishing with Turkey (1am).


Road closure

Notification from Dubai Police advising residents of road closures in Dubai. Authorities also urged the public to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion. They can call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies or approach any officer on site. 


Laser show at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Coming in droves

The crowd at Dubai Mall is getting bigger as merrymakers are coming in droves to take their reserved seats at restaurants with the best views of Burj Khalifa.

Mall security have set up barricades to direct the movement of people and to check that only those who made reservations can gain entry. Those with restaurants bookings have been given color-coded wristbands.

There are several public viewing areas, however, in Downtown Dubai, where entry is free of charge entry on a first-come, first-served basis.


Ensuring health and safety of guests


People await for spectacular fireworks

People gather at the Jumeirah Public Beach to bid farewell to the year 2022 and bring in the New Year 2023. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People gather at the Jumeirah Public Beach to bid farewell to the year 2022 and bring in the New Year 2023. Image Credit: Photos Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People gather at the Jumeirah Public Beach to bid farewell to the year 2022 and bring in the New Year 2023. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Vibe before the biggest event


Celebrations at Global Village 


Traffic Update 


Celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival


Fun time at Global Village


Aerial view of the Dubai Fountain


Entertainment at Global Village


UAE President shares well wishes for New Year


Safety and security first

Authorities ensure safety, security and accessibility are observed during New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to Dubai Police, a total of 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 marine boats, are deployed at 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place. This is on top of the 10,000 CCTVs employed to ease traffic movement and mobility of people. Teams from Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services are at various locations in Dubai, especially in Burj Khalifa area. 

Image Credit: Angel Tesorero

Aerial view of Burj Khalifa


People await for fireworks 


Dubai is ready to ring in 2023


Traffic diversion


Ensuring safety

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Preparations at Dubai Festival City Mall


Face painting for kids

Jubaida Judiane, 43, face paint artist from the Philippines, works her magic, transforming kid’s faces into colourful tigers, cats, butterflies, unicorns, superheroes, including Spider-Man, Batman, and more. 

Image Credit: Angel Tesorero

Timelapse - Crowd of visitors at Global Village


Service with a smile

This will be the third year straight that Filipino expat Ryan Sta Teresa and Indian national Nizan are working on New Year’s Eve. They will be away from their families when the clock strikes 12, but they said warm the company of their colleagues and knowing that their customers are satisfied are good enough to welcome the New Year on a happy note.

Image Credit: Angel Tesorero

Kids activities at Global Village 


Visitors throng Downtown Dubai


Cloudy skies on New Year’s Eve

UAE weather: The sky is cloudy but but no rain is expected tonight, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero

Revellers arrive at at Global Village

Visitors arrive at Global Village for New Year celebrations. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Visitors arrive at Global Village for New Year celebrations. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Follow traffic safety measures: Dubai Police


'Adhere to safety measures'


 

People start converging at Burj Park

 


Traffic Update: Al Asayel Street towards Burj Khalifa is now closed


 

Families reach early at Dubai Mall

 


 People arrive at Dubai Mall to witness the fireworks

People gather to welcome the New Year in UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People gather to welcome the New Year in UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People gather around Burj Khalifa to witness New Year's Eve celebrations Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Families arrive at Sharjah Corniche on New Years Eve

Mohammad Ansar Ashrafudeen with wife Sabna Abdul Kareem and daughters Eshal Fatima and Aimal Izza at Sharjah Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Khalil Adnan Marach with his family spend time at Sharjah's Buhaira Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The UAE will bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023 with dazzling fireworks, world record-breaking pyrotechnic displays. In Dubai, residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice as fireworks will light up the night sky in over 30 locations across the city, with the traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest tower – at the centre of the celebrations.

The Capital will aim to break three Guinness World Records, including the largest fireworks show spanning 40 minutes. Other landmarks in Abu Dhabi will also have firework extravaganza.

Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah will also have an amazing firework display while Khorfakkan beach will host family-oriented activities. There will also be fireworks along Ajman Corniche and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah while Ras Al Khaimah will set a new world record for drones launching fireworks