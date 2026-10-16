Dubai Miracle Garden to host Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Run

The Pink October event takes place on Saturday, October 17
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, will open its gates at 6am on Saturday, 17 October, ahead of regular visiting hours, for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Run starting at 6:30 AM, in support of Pink October and to highlight the importance of early detection.
Held under the theme ‘Run for Hope, Run for Life, Run in Bloom’, the event is open to all ages and abilities. Participants can choose between a 1K walk, a 2K walk or a 3K run through the garden, home to multiple Guinness World Records.
Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said, “Pink October is a reminder that early detection saves lives. By opening the garden early, we are giving families, friends and colleagues the chance to walk or run together for someone they care about. It is a meaningful way to mark our 15th season, which is dedicated to the community.”
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed every October to encourage regular screening and timely medical advice. According to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, early diagnosis increases the chances of recovery in 95% of cases.
The Walk and Run forms part of the garden’s Pink October activities within its 15th season, themed ‘Fifteen Years, Blooming Together’, which runs everyday from 9am - 9pm 31st May, 2027.
Event tickets start from AED 99 and include a complimentary garden ticket. Registration is available at www.dubaimiraclegarden.com/events?event=awareness-run. The garden will welcome visitors as usual from 9am.
Since opening in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has welcomed millions of visitors and established itself as one of the region’s leading family attractions, contributing to Dubai’s appeal as a global tourism destination.
Now in its 15th season, Dubai Miracle Garden is home to more than 150 million flowers and plants arranged in elaborate displays and installations. Located in Al Barsha South 3, the attraction is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with the current season running until May, 2027.