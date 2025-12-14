Dubai Metro expansion: Blue Line route map unveiled by RTA

New Blue Line to transform Dubai's urban transit
Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) released the route map of the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line on Dec 14.
In a video tweet, it explained the finer points of the addition; for one thing, it’ll extend 14.5km above ground and 15.5km under ground, resulting in easier connectivity.
The new line will connect 14 ground-level and underground stations across the city once it opens in 2029, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the arterial system’s city debut.
Here’s a look at the route map:
The new line will have the capacity to carry more than 320,000 passengers every single day.
“The project is expected to enhance the integration of Dubai Metro’s network, elevating the quality of life and improving daily mobility across the city,” said RTA.
The current timings for the Dubai Metro are:
Monday to Thursday: 5am-midnight
Friday: 5am-1am
Saturday: 5am-midnight
Sunday: 8am-midnight
