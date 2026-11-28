Noura Al Rumaithi, Assistant Executive Director for the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, “The Smart Housing Passport marks a step forward in developing digital housing services that support customers after they take possession of their homes and meet their needs throughout the years they use them. By consolidating each home’s data and documents under a single digital identity, we provide customers with a reliable reference to help them manage their homes and make decisions about maintenance and future modifications.”