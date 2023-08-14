Dubai: To help streamline minor structural repairs in buildings, the Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Building Self-Maintenance Permit’ service aimed at enhancing the ease and efficiency of maintenance procedures.

The innovative service eliminates the need for municipal engineer inspections by transforming traditional maintenance permits for construction projects into self-maintenance permits. This service simplifies and accelerates the permit acquisition process, while also removing the necessity for permits for basic maintenance and painting tasks.

Eng. Layali Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Director of Buildings Permit Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the Building Self-Maintenance Permit is an online service that enables consumers to obtain a permit to carry out maintenance and repair works for structural deficiencies on their own.

The Dubai Building Permit System, which is accessible on the Municipality's website, is used to obtain a self-permit that allows these works.

Simple proces

“With the introduction of this new service, Dubai Municipality aims to offer high-quality and distinctive services that enhance customer satisfaction, simplify the request process, and cut down on the amount of time needed for its completion.

"The new service is a part of the Municipality's initiatives to offer cutting-edge services and smart integrated and pioneering solutions that support the expansion and development of the construction industry in the Emirate of Dubai.

"These services seek to increase the construction industry’s productivity, in order to ensure the highest level of building efficiency and safety. This boosts the quality of customers’ life, fostering their happiness and fulfilling their aspirations,” Eng. Al Mulla said.

Streamlined permit service

With the new service offered by Dubai Municipality, landowners, contracting businesses, and consulting and engineering organisations can all instantaneously receive the permit.

Currently, this service targets 1,000 enterprises that are registered with the Dubai BPS. Simple maintenance, self-maintenance, and specialized maintenance are the three categories under which the self-maintenance permission request allows.

The new service eliminates the requirement for a maintenance permit for new construction projects intended to preserve the building by fixing its non-structural defects. These projects include floor altering and painting the interior and exterior.