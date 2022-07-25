Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department on Monday launched the Dubai Talent-based Economy Hackathon to develop creative solutions capable of transforming Dubai into a hub for a talent-based economy.
A group of Harvard Business School graduates, national cadres working in the government and private sectors, and talented professionals in priority sectors will be taking part in the hackathon, along with a handful of residents in the emirate representing different age groups.
Throughout the seven-day hackathon, participants will be going through a series of sessions to equip them with the necessary tools and exposure to latest research to develop their ideas and pitch them as a team. The initiative seeks to promote Dubai’s position as the best global destination for talents.
While part of the hackathon will be implemented physically, a set of activities will be held virtually. Participants will be asked to develop solutions that can transform Dubai into a city with a talent-based economy.
2. How to develop local talents for Dubai
3. How to take advantage of talent in priority sectors
4. How to retain priority talents
The hackathon, which comes in line with the UAE’s vision to encourage innovation and the use of modern technology tools, also aims to achieve the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which aims to transform the emirate into a capital of the creative economy by 2025.