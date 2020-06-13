Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) provided 590 consultations to customers from January to May, it said on Saturday.
The consultations regarding religious, social and scientific matters were provided by IACAD’s Education and Religious Guidance Department.
“According to the current crisis that society and the family is going through, IACAD put into consideration innovative solutions to reach all segments of society by using safe outputs,” Yousra Al Qaoud, Director of Education and Religious Guidance Department said.
Ebrahim Al Mansouri, head of the Religious Guidance section, said IACAD provides customers consultations throughout the year. IACAD is also providing behavioral, educational, and marital counseling, along with consultation on custody issues and family issues, such as divorce and its effects, through its phone service and IACAD’s website.
“We are receiving remote interviews with the customers according to the current circumstances, following the precautionary procedures in a way that guarantees the safety of our customers,” said Moaza Al Shamsi, Senior Specialist, Religious Guidance.
“The remote work has had a positive impact in transforming the challenges into opportunities in order to support the stability of the family and society.”
Also, IACAD presented 56 lectures through visual communication techniques, delivered by 20 lecturers and preachers to 23 government and private institutions throughout the country during Ramadan in several languages.
Those wishing to have these consultations can submit their request via IACAD’s website, www.iacad.gov.ae, or contact the customer service toll free at 800 600.