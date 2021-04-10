Dubai: The 24th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award will start on April 14, organisers confirmed on Saturday.
The sessions under the 15-day event will be held daily from 9.30pm at the Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai, after the Taraweeh prayers. The confirmation follows a meeting of the award’s organising committee at its headquarters in Al Mamzar, said the committee’s chairperson Ebrahim Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs. The event will be held in accordance with all the precautionary measures for COVID-19.
Dedication
The committee of the award has decided to dedicate and name the 24th edition after the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in recognition of his efforts in all fields.
Bu Melha praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is the patron and founder of the award.