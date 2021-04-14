Dubai: Inmates at Dubai Central Jail can communicate with their families inside and outside the country during Ramadan through a remote visual communication service.
Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service will be from 9am until noon as part of a humanitarian initiative that enables inmates to communicate with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We launched this service last year in a way that achieves the principle of physical distancing with a full commitment to the precautionary and preventive measures put in place by the authority,” Brig Al Shamali said in statement.
Dubai Police have been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates so that they can communicate with their loved ones online, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.
How to book a virtual meeting with an inmate
An inmate’s family should first request an online visit through the Dubai Police app. He or she will then receive a text message with a link of the specific date and time for the video call.
Read more
- Ramadan 2021: Distribute Iftar meals in Dubai through approved charity organisations only
- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates the new building of Dubai Fertility Centre
- Sports events banned from using ‘Dubai’ in names without approval
- Ramadan 2021: Mohamed bin Zayed shares greetings with rulers of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan
The inmate’s family can later visit Dubai Police’s official website and connect with the inmate, who will be given necessary electronic devices to join the call.