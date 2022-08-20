Dubai: Hospitality sector workers were briefed on security procedures and safe practices when serving visitors and tourists during a recent Dubai Police workshop.
The Dubai Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) organised the workshop to raise the awareness of employees of the hospitality sector on smart police services, security procedures and public safety measures.
The workshop, held at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, gathered 125 employees from eight hotels across the emirate to familiarise them with the safest ways to serve Dubai visitors and tourists and ensure their happiness and satisfaction.
According to the Director of the Dubai Tourist Police Department, Colonel Khalfan Al Jallaf, these workshops and lecturers are carried out by the department all year long aim to achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objectives toward enhancing the communication between the public and private sectors.
Co Al Jallaf pointed out that the workshop discussed various services that Dubai Police and Dubai Economy and Tourism Department provide. The participants were introduced to the e-crime platform, types of drugs and their vices, Smart Police Stations (SPS) services, and Lost and Found system at Dubai hotels, in addition to how and when to contact the police in case of emergency (on 999) and non-emergency situations (on 901).