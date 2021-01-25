The outdoor event showcases the unique concepts of eight innovative business from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Foodies are invited to experience a unique pop-up event featuring diverse cuisines from some of Dubai’ home-grown food outlets while dining at a venue set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyscrapers.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched on Monday a monthlong pop-up event at the Outdoor Plaza, next to DWTC One Central Building 5, from January 17 until February 25.

The outdoor event showcases the unique concepts of eight innovative business from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.

Nehal Badri, director of Brand Dubai said: “The Proudly from Dubai initiative’s pop-up food event at One Central is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to tell the story of Dubai’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape by highlighting home-grown businesses that have achieved success with creative concepts.

“The event is part of our commitment to raise the visibility of local businesses and support their entrepreneurial journey and growth, especially amid the current environment. It is also in line with Dubai’s wider efforts to promote entrepreneurship and provide a nurturing ecosystem for businesses to grow,” Badri added.

Featured Dubai brands

The featured Dubai-born outlets are 25’55’, Coppasta, Semisweet, Tres Marias Coffee Company, The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Simple, Lost Bread; and Karak Inc.

Coppasta brings together a diverse range of unique Italian cuisine. Image Credit: Supplied

Coppasta brings together a diverse range of unique Italian cuisine that stands out with the freshness and high quality of its ingredients while 25’55’ serves gourmet-style burgers as well as desserts, sliders and mojitos. Semisweet is an e-commerce dessert start-up that specialises in premium desserts. Their kiosk at the event brings a range of their best-selling desserts and popular coffee blends.

Tres Marias Coffee Company brings its unique speciality coffee to visitors while The Mattar Farm Kitchen is a family-run smokehouse that specialises in handcrafted Texan-style barbecue meat. Home-grown start-up Simple will position its yellow food van at the to serve mouth-watering authentic burgers and hot dogs. French toast aficionados, meanwhile, can head to Lost Bread, a gourmet French toast concept and coffee bae. For milk-tea lovers, Karak Inc will be serving their freshly brewed Karak tea, which is guaranteed to give visitors an unforgettable and delicious experience.

Timings