Dubai: The rate for donating to sacrificial projects of Dubai-based charities for this Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) has been set at Dh600 within the UAE, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced on Tuesday.
For supporting the charities’ sacrificial projects (called Adahi) outside the UAE, the price has been fixed at Dh350. The fixed prices are not related to the residents’ buying of sacrifice animals from the livestock market or online.
What is the donation for?
Every year for Eid Al Adha, many Muslims like to donate money to charities who buy sacrificial animals (typically goats or sheep) on behalf of those who cannot afford it. This year, for donors approaching registered Dubai charities under IACAD supervision, the rate has been set as Dh600 for projects within the UAE and Dh350 for projects outside the UAE.
Key meeting
It follows on online meeting between IACAD and livestock suppliers and charitable associations supervised by IACAD. Mohammad Dhahi, director of IACAD’s charitable institutions department in IACAD, headed the online meeting with the charities of Beit Al Khair, Dar Al Ber, Dubai Charity Association and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group Charity Foundation.
Dhahi pointed out that the sacrificial project (Adahi) is implemented every year through the accredited charities institutions in cooperation with donors who offer the purchase of sacrificial animals, under the supervision of IACAD.