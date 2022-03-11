Dubai: Filipina national Rhea, 39, a Dubai resident, was shaking with excitement when she read the email from Mahzooz, confirming that she won Dh100,000 at the recent 67th weekly draw.
“I jumped, cried, laughed, I was so happy I didn’t know what to do,” said the real estate administrator, who bought the ticket on the day of her daughter’s birthday. “This winning amount will help me save for my daughter’s future and cover the payments for the house I’m building back home in the Philippines,” Rhea said. “This money has come at just the right time. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget,” added the Filipina mother.
More winners
The 67th weekly Mahzooz draw also saw two other expats in the UAE winning Dh100,000 in the raffle. No one won the grand prize of Dh10 million, but 18 winners shared the Dh1 million second prize and took home Dh55,555 each, after correctly predicting four out of the five winning numbers (1-16-35-42-44).
Filipino national Tancredo, another Dh100,000 winner, said he will gift his wife jewellery with the prize money. The 61-year-old mechanical engineer added: “Besides gifting my wife, I will also use this money to help my brother and sister set up a bakery in the Philippines. Mahzooz has not just solved my monetary problems, but my family’s too.”
Third-time lucky
Indian national Uttam, meanwhile, struck big only in his third attempt at Mahzooz draw. He will use his prize money for his daughter’s education and to clear liabilities. He said: “Winning with Mahzooz is such a great opportunity for single-income families like mine and it’s so affordable. Even a blue-collar worker can afford to participate. I will now get my wife to open a Mahzooz account and participate too.”
How to join?
The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 9pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app or website by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.