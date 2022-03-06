Dubai: A total of 18 participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the latest UAE-based Mazhooz Grand Draw on Saturday, said its managing operator EWINGs.
The lucky winners took home Dh55,555 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (1, 16, 35, 42, 44). Additionally, 796 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,578,600.
Top prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on March 12 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.