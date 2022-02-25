Dubai: Tuan, 45, a Sri Lankan national and Dubai resident, was excited when he received a screenshot from a colleague, informing him that he had won in the latest Mahzooz Raffle Draw. He was one of the three lucky expatriates who won Dh100,000 each in the 65th weekly draw.
Tuan’s first plan is to set aside the money for his daughter’s education. He said: “My 13-year-old daughter is a bright student, so this entire winning amount will be put into savings so she can study in the university she wants. Thank you, Mahzooz, for helping a father make his daughter’s dreams come true.”
Tuan, a sales executive who has been living in Dubai for 16 years, said it was his wife who encouraged him to participate in the Mahzooz draw after reading reports in newspapers about Mahzooz winners and the company’s initiative to donate water to those in need.
He also said his lucky number 8 helped him win. “My birth date is eight, so I’ve always thought it brings me luck. And when you add all the numbers of my raffle ID together, the sum is eight,” he added.
Clear debt
The other winner, Indian national Muhammed, a Kuwait resident, said he intended to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family. “I took a home loan a year ago. Now that I will be able to pay it off with this prize money, it will reduce my financial burden a lot,” said the 35-year-old fire alarm technician.
He added: “I can’t describe the joy after I saw the email about my win. I first called my wife and then shared the news with my colleagues and hugged them in excitement.”
The other winner was not identified while 12 other winners shared the Dh1 million Grand Draw second-tier and took home Dh83,333 each.
How to participate?
The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, February 26, at 9pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.